Tensions Escalate: China-Taiwan Relations at a Crossroads

China, asserting its claim over Taiwan, announces it will not rule out the use of force, sharing this stance following extensive military exercises near the island. The drills came after Taiwan's President made a speech on national day, stirring regional tensions.

Despite advocating for peaceful reunification, Beijing remains firm against 'external interference' and a small faction of Taiwanese separatists. Taiwan, with close ties to the United States, equipped with significant arms purchases, faces ongoing threats from Beijing.

Taipei officials criticize China's maneuvers as counterproductive, claiming they bolster international support for Taiwan. Meanwhile, President Xi visits cultural landmarks, highlighting historical ties but sidestepping the Taiwan issue directly.

(With inputs from agencies.)