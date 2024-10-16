Poland's New Migration Strategy Sparks Controversy Ahead of EU Summit

The future paths of liberal democracy within the European Union hinge significantly on how migration is addressed, according to Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. These comments came ahead of a pivotal Brussels summit, where Poland is aligning with calls for stricter migration controls.

On Tuesday, the Polish government embraced a new migration framework that controversially lets the country halt asylum application processes temporarily. This move, although a popular strategy with voters eyeing the upcoming 2025 presidential election, has not been well-received by human rights advocates.

Tusk emphasized in a discussion with Gazeta Wyborcza that national and EU border security is a critical issue, potentially being shaped by either right-wing populists or advocates of liberal democracy. Poland is battling an ongoing migrant issue at its Belarusian border, amid accusations involving Belarus and Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)