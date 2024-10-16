Jaishankar's Call for Honest Conversations Amidst SCO Conclave

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar delivered a pointed message to Pakistan during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) conclave, emphasizing the threat posed by terrorism, extremism, and separatism to trade and cooperation. His statements underscored India's stance on regional stability and sovereignty.

In Islamabad, hosting the SCO summit, Jaishankar emphasized the importance of territorial integrity and mutual trust between member states. His call for an 'honest conversation' about the lack of trust subtly referenced ongoing tensions with Pakistan and China's assertive policies.

The minister addressed broader challenges, including global conflicts and technological concerns, urging the SCO to lead in advocating reform and emphasizing the potential benefits of collective progress as outlined in the SCO Charter.

(With inputs from agencies.)