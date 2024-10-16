Left Menu

Jaishankar's Call for Honest Conversations Amidst SCO Conclave

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted the need for honest dialogues amidst terrorism, extremism, and separatism threats at the SCO gathering. He emphasized territorial integrity, mutual respect, and cooperative progress. His remarks subtly addressed tensions with Pakistan and China, stressing the importance of adherence to the SCO Charter for regional stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 16-10-2024 15:31 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 14:44 IST
EAM S Jaishankar during an interview with ZIB2 (Photo Credit - ORF.at) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar delivered a pointed message to Pakistan during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) conclave, emphasizing the threat posed by terrorism, extremism, and separatism to trade and cooperation. His statements underscored India's stance on regional stability and sovereignty.

In Islamabad, hosting the SCO summit, Jaishankar emphasized the importance of territorial integrity and mutual trust between member states. His call for an 'honest conversation' about the lack of trust subtly referenced ongoing tensions with Pakistan and China's assertive policies.

The minister addressed broader challenges, including global conflicts and technological concerns, urging the SCO to lead in advocating reform and emphasizing the potential benefits of collective progress as outlined in the SCO Charter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

