Escalating Conflict: Israel-Hezbollah Tensions Surge

In a concerning turn of events, an Israeli airstrike targeted a municipal building in Nabatieh, southern Lebanon, leading to the death of Ahmed Kahil, the town's mayor, along with others. This follows intense Israeli engagements with Hezbollah as part of broader regional hostilities.

Despite U.S. apprehensions over rising death tolls and all-out warfare threats in the region, Israel's military reported that it dismantled multiple Hezbollah infrastructures in Nabatieh, continuing efforts to counter the Iran-backed group. Simultaneously, operations have been extended to Beirut's southern areas.

The international outcry has grown, particularly with the U.N. and European Union pushing for de-escalation strategies. Warfare across Lebanon has resulted in numerous casualties, extensive infrastructure damage, and massive displacement, signifying dire humanitarian consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)