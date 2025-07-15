Controversy Surrounds Gaza Aid Distribution Amid Rising Casualties
Recent reports from the U.N. rights office have outlined significant casualties surrounding aid distribution points in Gaza, managed by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) and others. The GHF claims its operations are secure, yet the U.N. and various reports indicate unauthorized looting and dangerous conditions persist.
Amid escalating violence in Gaza, the U.N. rights office reported at least 875 fatalities over the past six weeks related to aid distribution points administered by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) and other humanitarian organizations. The GHF, supported by the U.S. and Israel, faces allegations from U.N. officials and other watchdogs of unsafe practices and potential looting by militant groups.
The GHF has asserted the security of its operations, denying any incidents of looting at its sites, despite criticism from the U.N., which describes the foundation's model as dangerously insecure. Both international and local humanitarian organizations continue to struggle with resource distribution complexities in the region, as sporadic violence threatens aid delivery.
In response to the U.N.'s findings, the Israeli military is investigating mass casualty incidents and implementing measures to mitigate conflict with Palestinian civilians. Meanwhile, the World Food Programme and other relief agencies have reported significant challenges getting aid to intended recipients, often intercepted by civilians and unauthorized groups.
(With inputs from agencies.)
