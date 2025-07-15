Escalating Tensions: Gaza Crisis Worsens Amidst Fuel Shortages and Civilian Casualties
Israeli strikes have resulted in 31 deaths in Gaza as critical fuel shortages threaten essential services. Despite international talks, ceasefire efforts remain stagnant. UN agencies raise alarms over Gaza's dire fuel situation, warning of potential collapse of vital infrastructure and aid operations.
In a series of overnight Israeli strikes, at least 31 people were killed across Gaza. Local hospitals report increasing casualties as tensions escalate, threatening the already fragile region. UN agencies warn that critical fuel shortages are posing severe risks to hospitals and crucial infrastructure.
The situation remains tense after US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu engaged in two days of talks without achieving a breakthrough in negotiations for a ceasefire or hostage releases. With fuel supplies dwindling, UN agencies have stressed the urgency of resuming consistent fuel deliveries to maintain essential aid operations.
As hostilities continue, Israeli military actions have targeted militants, though civilian casualties remain high. Meanwhile, the Israeli military confirmed a strike killing a senior Hamas militant involved in the October 2023 attacks. The humanitarian and political implications persist as the Gaza crisis deepens.
(With inputs from agencies.)
