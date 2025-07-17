Left Menu

Russian Outcry: Israel's Airstrikes in Syria Raise International Concerns

The Russian Foreign Ministry has criticized Israeli airstrikes in Syria, claiming they violate Syria's sovereignty and international law. The ministry's statement underlines a call for dialogue and national unity to address the ongoing conflict, positioning forceful actions as detrimental to peace efforts.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has issued a strong condemnation of Israeli airstrikes on Syria, denouncing them as clear violations of Syria's sovereignty and international law.

In a statement released Thursday, the ministry expressed grave concerns about the escalating violence in Syria and blamed Israel for its arbitrary use of force.

Moscow emphasized that the resolution to the conflict should be through dialogue and bolstering national unity, rather than military aggression.

