Russian Outcry: Israel's Airstrikes in Syria Raise International Concerns
The Russian Foreign Ministry has criticized Israeli airstrikes in Syria, claiming they violate Syria's sovereignty and international law. The ministry's statement underlines a call for dialogue and national unity to address the ongoing conflict, positioning forceful actions as detrimental to peace efforts.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 17-07-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 14:59 IST
- Country:
- Russia
The Russian Foreign Ministry has issued a strong condemnation of Israeli airstrikes on Syria, denouncing them as clear violations of Syria's sovereignty and international law.
In a statement released Thursday, the ministry expressed grave concerns about the escalating violence in Syria and blamed Israel for its arbitrary use of force.
Moscow emphasized that the resolution to the conflict should be through dialogue and bolstering national unity, rather than military aggression.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
This is not the era of war; problems should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy: PM Modi.
India Post on Path to Profit: Minister Scindia Holds Dialogue with Postal Staff
Diplomatic Dialogue: Putin and Trump Set for Talks
Imran Khan's Sister Calls for Dialogue with Pakistan's 'Real Power'
Trump and Putin: Renewed Dialogue Amid Global Tensions