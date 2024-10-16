Left Menu

Supreme Court Seeks Clarity on Delhi Ridge Tree Felling Controversy

The Supreme Court is seeking a personal affidavit from DDA chairperson and Delhi LG V K Saxena regarding alleged tree felling in Delhi's ridge area. The court aims to understand discussions and actions taken to address the issue and maintain the ridge's natural landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 15:43 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 15:43 IST
The Supreme Court has demanded a personal affidavit from Delhi Development Authority chairperson and Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on the concerns surrounding alleged tree felling in the national capital's ridge area. The directive comes amid an ongoing contempt case against the DDA and others, criticized for the potential environmental impact.

Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, alongside justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, instructed the DDA head to provide detailed insights into the procedural lapses concerning tree-cutting permissions and any consequent remedial actions. The court emphasized the importance of preserving the ridge's pristine environment and demanded clear accountability.

This demand follows an earlier criminal contempt notice issued against DDA vice-chairperson Subhasish Panda, raising allegations of authorizing large-scale tree felling for a construction project. The Supreme Court is keen on preventing judicial conflicts as separate benches address different aspects of this environmental legal standoff.

(With inputs from agencies.)

