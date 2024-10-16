Karnataka High Court Clears Accused in Mosque Slogan Case

The Karnataka High Court has exonerated two individuals from Dakshina Kannada district who faced accusations of raising 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans inside a mosque. This decision came after a detailed review of the complaint lodged by Hyder Ali C M regarding the event on September 24, 2023.

Justice M Nagaprasanna pointed out that the act of shouting religious slogans could not be considered a disturbance to religious sentiments, referencing a pertinent Supreme Court ruling. The defence successfully argued the absence of substantial evidence to fulfill the legal criteria for charges of criminal trespass under IPC sections.

Despite allegations that the actions were intended to incite communal discord, the court found no direct evidence of intimidation, and the complaint failed to substantiate the offences as per the charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)