Tragic Railway Incident Leads to Criminal Investigation in Thane

The Maharashtra Government Railway Police have initiated a case following a tragic incident in Thane district, where a man named Roshan Patel died after being hit by a goods train. The incident occurred on September 24, and police are probing the circumstances surrounding his death.

According to officials, Patel had been reportedly assaulted in his Palghar district locality days before the incident. Accused of stalking a girl, Patel became despondent, as reported by Dombivili railway police station's senior inspector, Kiran Undre.

The police have booked one Shiva from Palghar district's Chinchoti area, alongside other unidentified suspects, on charges related to provoking Patel's suicide. Authorities continue to investigate the involvement of these individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)