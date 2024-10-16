Left Menu

Tragic Fuel Tanker Explosion in Jigawa: 94 Dead

A devastating fuel tanker explosion in Jigawa state, northern Nigeria, killed at least 94 people and injured 50 others. The accident occurred after the tanker driver lost control. The victims were locals who gathered to collect fuel. Poor road conditions often contribute to such tragic incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 16:38 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 16:38 IST
A devastating incident occurred in Nigeria's Jigawa state late Tuesday night when a fuel tanker crashed and exploded, claiming the lives of at least 94 individuals and injuring 50 more, police confirmed.

The accident took place in Majia town within the Taura local government area, situated roughly 530 kilometers north of the capital, Abuja. According to Lawan Shiisu Adam, the spokesperson for the Jigawa State Police Command, the victims were local residents who had rushed to the crash site to collect fuel from the overturned tanker.

A mass burial is planned for the victims, highlighting the severity of the tragedy. The incident underscores the perilous state of many Nigerian roads, which often suffer from poor maintenance and hazardous conditions, leading to numerous fatalities annually.

(With inputs from agencies.)

