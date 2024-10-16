Tragic Fuel Tanker Explosion in Jigawa: 94 Dead

A devastating incident occurred in Nigeria's Jigawa state late Tuesday night when a fuel tanker crashed and exploded, claiming the lives of at least 94 individuals and injuring 50 more, police confirmed.

The accident took place in Majia town within the Taura local government area, situated roughly 530 kilometers north of the capital, Abuja. According to Lawan Shiisu Adam, the spokesperson for the Jigawa State Police Command, the victims were local residents who had rushed to the crash site to collect fuel from the overturned tanker.

A mass burial is planned for the victims, highlighting the severity of the tragedy. The incident underscores the perilous state of many Nigerian roads, which often suffer from poor maintenance and hazardous conditions, leading to numerous fatalities annually.

