Deadly Dispute Over Rs 400 Leads to Arrest

Delhi police arrested Ankit from a de-addiction centre for allegedly killing his friend Nirala over Rs 400 for liquor. After the conflict, Ankit fled and registered himself in a de-addiction centre. The police discovered his involvement after reviewing over 150 CCTV camera footages and arrested him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 17:45 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 17:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A man has been arrested by Delhi police for allegedly killing his friend for Rs 400 needed to buy alcohol, according to officials. The accused, identified as Ankit, was apprehended from a de-addiction centre.

The incident unfolded at Anand Vihar, where Ankit and the victim, Nirala, both worked as labourers. A dispute over Rs 100 escalated into a violent altercation, culminating in Ankit allegedly hitting Nirala with a brick and taking Rs 400 from his possession.

Following the crime, Ankit tried to avoid capture by admitting himself to a de-addiction facility. The police, however, tracked him down after scrutinizing extensive CCTV footage from the area. Further investigations into the case are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

