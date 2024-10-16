Deadly Dispute Over Rs 400 Leads to Arrest

A man has been arrested by Delhi police for allegedly killing his friend for Rs 400 needed to buy alcohol, according to officials. The accused, identified as Ankit, was apprehended from a de-addiction centre.

The incident unfolded at Anand Vihar, where Ankit and the victim, Nirala, both worked as labourers. A dispute over Rs 100 escalated into a violent altercation, culminating in Ankit allegedly hitting Nirala with a brick and taking Rs 400 from his possession.

Following the crime, Ankit tried to avoid capture by admitting himself to a de-addiction facility. The police, however, tracked him down after scrutinizing extensive CCTV footage from the area. Further investigations into the case are ongoing.

