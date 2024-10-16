Tragedy in Gaza: A Mother's Heartbreak Amidst Conflict

In Gaza, a poignant scene unfolded as Asmaa al-Wasifi clutched a teddy bear, mourning her 10-year-old son, Yamen, killed in an Israeli strike.

The United Nations recently launched the second phase of its polio vaccination campaign in central Gaza, but many residents see it as futile amid ongoing conflict.

Despite efforts, ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas remain stalled, leaving families like Yamen's in continued peril as violence ravages their homes and lives.

