Tragedy in Gaza: A Mother's Heartbreak Amidst Conflict
Amidst the ongoing Israeli-Hamas conflict, Asmaa al-Wasifi mourns the loss of her 10-year-old son, Yamen, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike. Yamen, along with his cousins, had recently received polio vaccinations during a UN campaign in Gaza. The tragedy highlights the suffering endured by Gazan families.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 18:30 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 18:30 IST
In Gaza, a poignant scene unfolded as Asmaa al-Wasifi clutched a teddy bear, mourning her 10-year-old son, Yamen, killed in an Israeli strike.
The United Nations recently launched the second phase of its polio vaccination campaign in central Gaza, but many residents see it as futile amid ongoing conflict.
Despite efforts, ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas remain stalled, leaving families like Yamen's in continued peril as violence ravages their homes and lives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gaza
- Israeli strike
- Hamas
- UN
- polio campaign
- conflict
- mother's grief
- tragedy
- Yamen
- ceasefire
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UN Urges Immediate De-escalation in Lebanon-Israel Conflict Amid Humanitarian Crisis
Chronicle of Conflict: Israel and Lebanon
Israel Launches Ground Operations in Lebanon Amid Escalating Conflict
Civilians Bear the Brunt: Unveiling the Gaza Death Toll Amid the Ongoing Conflict
Escalating Tensions: The Israeli-Palestinian Conflict