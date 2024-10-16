Jaishankar's Message of Resolve: SCO Conclave Highlights
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar delivered a stern message at the SCO conclave chaired by Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, focusing on the need for territorial integrity and sovereignty amidst terrorism concerns. Jaishankar highlighted mutual respect, trust, and cooperation as key for regional development and connectivity.
Delivering a pointed message from India's capital, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar highlighted the adverse impacts of terrorism, extremism, and separatism on cross-border trade and connectivity during the SCO conclave chaired by Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
The meeting comes against the backdrop of ongoing tensions between India and China, and concerns over territorial sovereignty were emphasized. Jaishankar reiterated the importance of mutual respect, trust, and adherence to the SCO Charter for regional cooperation.
Jaishankar's address underscored the necessity for reformed multilateralism and the significance of collective initiatives that respect territorial boundaries. He also acknowledged global challenges, including climate change, economic volatility, and technological advancements.
