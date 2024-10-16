Left Menu

Jaishankar's Message of Resolve: SCO Conclave Highlights

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar delivered a stern message at the SCO conclave chaired by Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, focusing on the need for territorial integrity and sovereignty amidst terrorism concerns. Jaishankar highlighted mutual respect, trust, and cooperation as key for regional development and connectivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 16-10-2024 18:36 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 18:36 IST
Jaishankar's Message of Resolve: SCO Conclave Highlights
Jaishankar
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Delivering a pointed message from India's capital, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar highlighted the adverse impacts of terrorism, extremism, and separatism on cross-border trade and connectivity during the SCO conclave chaired by Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The meeting comes against the backdrop of ongoing tensions between India and China, and concerns over territorial sovereignty were emphasized. Jaishankar reiterated the importance of mutual respect, trust, and adherence to the SCO Charter for regional cooperation.

Jaishankar's address underscored the necessity for reformed multilateralism and the significance of collective initiatives that respect territorial boundaries. He also acknowledged global challenges, including climate change, economic volatility, and technological advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024