Daring Daylight Heist in Manipur: UCO Bank Branch Targeted

A daring bank robbery unfolded on Wednesday in Manipur's Kakching district, as masked assailants targeted a UCO Bank branch, officials confirmed. The incident has sent shockwaves through the community.

The audacious heist occurred around 3 pm at the Kakching Bazar branch. CCTV footage disclosed the chilling moment when masked men compelled the branch staff and an unarmed guard to guide them inside, setting the stage for the theft, authorities stated.

Preliminary data suggests the thieves absconded with not more than Rs 6 lakh. An intensive police investigation is underway to apprehend those responsible for this brazen daylight crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)