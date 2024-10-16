Left Menu

Gangster Deepak Boxer in Custody Over Delhi Racketeering Case

Alleged gangster Deepak Boxer has been taken into two-day police custody regarding a firing incident outside a Nangloi sweet shop in Delhi. The police aim to interrogate him to uncover details about his accomplices and the broader weapons supply racket linked to recent extortion activities in the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 18:57 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 18:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, the court sent alleged gangster Deepak Boxer to two-day police custody on Wednesday. The move is part of a broader investigation into a shooting incident outside a sweet shop in Nangloi, west Delhi, which occurred last month.

Delhi Police's Special Cell requested custody, emphasizing the need to interrogate Boxer about his alleged collaborators involved in the crime. The authorities are determined to break open the racket that supplies weapons in the Delhi/NCR region, tracing its origins to curb future criminal activities.

Linked to a series of extortion-related firing incidents across the capital on September 28, the case involves intimidations at a car showroom, hotel, and sweet shop. Armed men, allegedly part of Boxer's gang, used extortion slips with photographs and names to threaten business owners.

(With inputs from agencies.)

