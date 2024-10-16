Landmark Win: Delhi Court Orders Rs 10 Lakh in Damages Over Jan Aushadhi Trademark Infringement

In a significant legal development, a Delhi court has ruled in favor of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP), ordering a Madhya Pradesh-based entity to pay Rs 10 lakh in damages for the unauthorized use of its trademark name 'Jan Aushadhi'.

The court issued a permanent injunction against the firm, identified as 'Jan Aushadhi Sangh', operating out of Bhopal, for deliberately misleading consumers and trading under a name similar to PMBJP's registered trademark.

This landmark judgment upholds PMBJP's brand reputation and is a decisive step in safeguarding the scheme's mission to provide quality, affordable medicines across India. The infringing entity has also been directed to surrender all trademark-bearing materials for destruction.

(With inputs from agencies.)