Landmark Win: Delhi Court Orders Rs 10 Lakh in Damages Over Jan Aushadhi Trademark Infringement

A Delhi court has mandated a Madhya Pradesh entity to pay Rs 10 lakh to Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) for trademark infringement. The court's decision reinforces PMBJP's brand integrity and ensures public access to authentic, affordable medicines through Jan Aushadhi Kendras across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 19:25 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 19:25 IST
In a significant legal development, a Delhi court has ruled in favor of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP), ordering a Madhya Pradesh-based entity to pay Rs 10 lakh in damages for the unauthorized use of its trademark name 'Jan Aushadhi'.

The court issued a permanent injunction against the firm, identified as 'Jan Aushadhi Sangh', operating out of Bhopal, for deliberately misleading consumers and trading under a name similar to PMBJP's registered trademark.

This landmark judgment upholds PMBJP's brand reputation and is a decisive step in safeguarding the scheme's mission to provide quality, affordable medicines across India. The infringing entity has also been directed to surrender all trademark-bearing materials for destruction.

