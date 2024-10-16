High-Ranking Russian Officer Assassinated in Moscow Region
A high-ranking Russian officer, named by media outlets as Nikita Klenkov, has been assassinated near Moscow. The attack, believed to be organized, involved at least three shots fired into Klenkov's car. The vehicle continued moving until it crashed into a house fence, according to TASS state news.
A high-ranking Russian military officer has been assassinated in a suspected organized hit near Moscow, as reported by TASS state news agency. The officer, identified by media as Nikita Klenkov, recently returned from Ukraine.
Authorities suggest the perpetrator waited for Klenkov's car before firing at least three shots through the side window. The vehicle, upon being hit, continued moving until colliding with a house fence.
No official confirmation of Klenkov's identity has been provided. The assassination highlights potential instability within military ranks during the ongoing Ukraine conflict.
