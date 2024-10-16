High-Ranking Russian Officer Assassinated in Moscow Region

A high-ranking Russian military officer has been assassinated in a suspected organized hit near Moscow, as reported by TASS state news agency. The officer, identified by media as Nikita Klenkov, recently returned from Ukraine.

Authorities suggest the perpetrator waited for Klenkov's car before firing at least three shots through the side window. The vehicle, upon being hit, continued moving until colliding with a house fence.

No official confirmation of Klenkov's identity has been provided. The assassination highlights potential instability within military ranks during the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)