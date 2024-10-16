Left Menu

The Battle Over Marital Rape: Supreme Court Set to Hear Crucial Pleas

The Supreme Court is set to hear pleas challenging the legal stance on marital rape. Central to the hearing is whether a husband should face punishment for non-consensual sex with his wife who is not a minor. The Centre opposes changes fearing impacts on marriage dynamics and legal repercussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 20:02 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 20:02 IST
The Battle Over Marital Rape: Supreme Court Set to Hear Crucial Pleas
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court is poised to address a contentious legal issue regarding marital rape, with hearings commencing on Thursday. The proceedings follow petitions questioning the legal protection granted to husbands in cases of forced sexual intercourse with their wives, who are not minors.

A bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud will examine pleas amidst the Centre's opposition to criminalizing marital rape. The government argues that redefining such acts as 'rape' could potentially disrupt the institution of marriage and disturb conjugal relationships.

The case also involves an appeal from a woman challenging a split verdict by the Delhi High Court. Additional pleas question the constitutionality of current legal protections for husbands under replaced Indian Penal Code provisions, necessitating a Supreme Court decision on these substantial legal matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024