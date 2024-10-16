The Battle Over Marital Rape: Supreme Court Set to Hear Crucial Pleas

The Supreme Court is poised to address a contentious legal issue regarding marital rape, with hearings commencing on Thursday. The proceedings follow petitions questioning the legal protection granted to husbands in cases of forced sexual intercourse with their wives, who are not minors.

A bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud will examine pleas amidst the Centre's opposition to criminalizing marital rape. The government argues that redefining such acts as 'rape' could potentially disrupt the institution of marriage and disturb conjugal relationships.

The case also involves an appeal from a woman challenging a split verdict by the Delhi High Court. Additional pleas question the constitutionality of current legal protections for husbands under replaced Indian Penal Code provisions, necessitating a Supreme Court decision on these substantial legal matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)