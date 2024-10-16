Left Menu

Italy's Migration Scheme in Albania: A Model or Controversy?

Italy has initiated a controversial migration programme with Albania, processing asylum seekers abroad to deter irregular arrivals. The scheme, criticized by rights groups, has drawn interest from other European countries. Sixteen migrants arrived in Albania, amid protests highlighting concerns over human rights and Europe's immigration values.

16-10-2024
An Italian navy ship, the Libra, arrived at Albania's port of Shengjin, marking the start of Italy's contentious migration programme, which processes asylum seekers abroad.

This scheme, intended to discourage irregular arrivals in Italy, has sparked criticism from rights groups who argue it impedes migrants' right to asylum. The first group of sixteen, composed of Bangladeshis and Egyptians, has been escorted to a newly constructed processing centre adorned with Italian and EU flags.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni sees this initiative as a European model, despite protests claiming it violates Europe's democratic values. Concerns persist as migrants face potential repatriation or displacement, challenging Europe's stance on immigration rights.

