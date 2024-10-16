Left Menu

Supreme Court Mandates Apology in Defamation Case Against Professor

The Supreme Court has directed Firoz Bakht Ahmed to offer an unconditional apology and pay Rs 1 lakh to Prof Ehtesham Ahmad Khan over false sexual predator allegations. The court highlighted the importance of thinking through consequences before making damaging statements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 20:27 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 20:27 IST
Supreme Court Mandates Apology in Defamation Case Against Professor
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has issued a directive to Firoz Bakht Ahmed, former chancellor of Maulana Azad National Urdu University, to extend an unconditional apology to Professor Ehtesham Ahmad Khan. This comes after Ahmed referred to Khan as a 'sexual predator' in public remarks.

Justices B R Gavai and P K Mishra, hearing the case, emphasized the gravity of Ahmed's allegations, suggesting that he should have considered the repercussions before making such severe claims. The court has instructed Ahmed not only to apologize but also to publish this apology prominently in the Daily Eenadu newspaper.

In addition to the public apology, the court has ordered Ahmed to compensate Khan with Rs 1 lakh as a gesture recognizing the emotional distress caused by the accusations. The demand draft for this amount is to be submitted within four weeks. This resolution follows an appeal by Ahmed against an earlier decision, which rejected his plea to quash ongoing criminal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024