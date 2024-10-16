Asian NATO: A Catalyst for Regional Instability?

MOSCOW, Oct 16 (Reuters) - In a bold proposal, Japan's new Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has suggested forming an 'Asian NATO' by deploying U.S. nuclear weapons within Japan, a move seen as a deterrent against nuclear-armed neighbors.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova warned on Wednesday that such actions could destabilize the region. Ishiba's plan also includes stationing Japanese troops on U.S. soil, strengthening Tokyo's alliance with Washington.

Although not immediately actionable due to varying concerns from the United States and India, Japan's Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya described the initiative as a potential future strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)