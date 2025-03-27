Left Menu

Japan Stands Firm Against U.S. Tariff Proposal

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba announced Tokyo's readiness to explore all options in response to the U.S. plan for a 25% tariff on automobile imports. Highlighting Japan's significant investments and job creation in the U.S., he questioned the rationale behind a uniform tariff application.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 27-03-2025 06:18 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 06:18 IST
Japan Stands Firm Against U.S. Tariff Proposal
Shigeru Ishiba
  • Country:
  • Japan

In a bold move, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba declared Tokyo's intention to keep "all options on the table" in response to Washington's recent tariff announcement targeting automobile imports.

During a parliamentary session, Ishiba emphasized Japan's substantial investment contributions to the U.S. economy and its role in job creation.

Ishiba challenged the logic behind a uniform tariff approach, asserting Japan's position as a top investor in the U.S., and reiterated his commitment to advocating against such blanket measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

 United States
2
Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

 Global
3
Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

 United States
4
Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strength

Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strengt...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Logistics outsourcing enters new era with AI, simulation and process standardization

No hype, just data: AI for mammography proves its worth in clinics

Virtual reality in manufacturing education shows promise, but cost and access hold it back

FinTech and AI propel sustainable finance, but inequality still holds back inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025