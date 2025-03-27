Japan Stands Firm Against U.S. Tariff Proposal

In a bold move, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba declared Tokyo's intention to keep "all options on the table" in response to Washington's recent tariff announcement targeting automobile imports.

During a parliamentary session, Ishiba emphasized Japan's substantial investment contributions to the U.S. economy and its role in job creation.

Ishiba challenged the logic behind a uniform tariff approach, asserting Japan's position as a top investor in the U.S., and reiterated his commitment to advocating against such blanket measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)