Japan Stands Firm Against U.S. Tariff Proposal
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba announced Tokyo's readiness to explore all options in response to the U.S. plan for a 25% tariff on automobile imports. Highlighting Japan's significant investments and job creation in the U.S., he questioned the rationale behind a uniform tariff application.
In a bold move, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba declared Tokyo's intention to keep "all options on the table" in response to Washington's recent tariff announcement targeting automobile imports.
During a parliamentary session, Ishiba emphasized Japan's substantial investment contributions to the U.S. economy and its role in job creation.
Ishiba challenged the logic behind a uniform tariff approach, asserting Japan's position as a top investor in the U.S., and reiterated his commitment to advocating against such blanket measures.
