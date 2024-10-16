Left Menu

Supreme Court Opts for Middle Path in Inter-Caste Marriage Murder Case

The Supreme Court reduced a man's death penalty to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for murdering his pregnant daughter over her inter-caste marriage. Justifying its decision, the court cited his lack of criminal history and potential for reform, deeming the case not among the 'rarest of rare'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 20:51 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 20:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal decision, the Supreme Court on Wednesday commuted the death penalty of a man sentenced for the murder of his pregnant daughter because of her inter-caste marriage. The man, Eknath Kisan Kumbharkar from Nashik, Maharashtra, will now serve 20 years in prison.

The court's bench, comprising Justices B R Gavai, Aravind Kumar, and K V Viswanathan, affirmed Kumbharkar's conviction but set aside the death sentence, citing various mitigating factors, including his non-criminal background and potential for reformation.

The bench referred to his socio-economic background and health issues, highlighted by his nominal criminal history, and satisfactory prison behavior. The case reflects a nuanced approach to capital punishment, underscoring reformation over retribution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

