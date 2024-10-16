Supreme Court Opts for Middle Path in Inter-Caste Marriage Murder Case

In a significant legal decision, the Supreme Court on Wednesday commuted the death penalty of a man sentenced for the murder of his pregnant daughter because of her inter-caste marriage. The man, Eknath Kisan Kumbharkar from Nashik, Maharashtra, will now serve 20 years in prison.

The court's bench, comprising Justices B R Gavai, Aravind Kumar, and K V Viswanathan, affirmed Kumbharkar's conviction but set aside the death sentence, citing various mitigating factors, including his non-criminal background and potential for reformation.

The bench referred to his socio-economic background and health issues, highlighted by his nominal criminal history, and satisfactory prison behavior. The case reflects a nuanced approach to capital punishment, underscoring reformation over retribution.

