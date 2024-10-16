Supreme Court Opts for Middle Path in Inter-Caste Marriage Murder Case
The Supreme Court reduced a man's death penalty to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for murdering his pregnant daughter over her inter-caste marriage. Justifying its decision, the court cited his lack of criminal history and potential for reform, deeming the case not among the 'rarest of rare'.
- Country:
- India
In a significant legal decision, the Supreme Court on Wednesday commuted the death penalty of a man sentenced for the murder of his pregnant daughter because of her inter-caste marriage. The man, Eknath Kisan Kumbharkar from Nashik, Maharashtra, will now serve 20 years in prison.
The court's bench, comprising Justices B R Gavai, Aravind Kumar, and K V Viswanathan, affirmed Kumbharkar's conviction but set aside the death sentence, citing various mitigating factors, including his non-criminal background and potential for reformation.
The bench referred to his socio-economic background and health issues, highlighted by his nominal criminal history, and satisfactory prison behavior. The case reflects a nuanced approach to capital punishment, underscoring reformation over retribution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Shigeru Ishiba Steps Up: Japan's New PM Pledges Security and Economic Reforms
Piyush Goyal Bolsters US-India Economic Ties, Highlights Reforms
French Prime Minister Michel Barnier's Ambitious Tax Reforms to Boost State Revenues
India and Jamaica are unanimous that reform of all global institutions, including UN Security Council, is necessary: PM Modi.
French Government to Reopen Pension Reform Talks Amid Protests