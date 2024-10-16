Left Menu

SIU and Gauteng Legislature Sign MoU to Strengthen Governance and Fight Corruption

The partnership aims to create a stronger ethical framework within the public sector and tackle corruption and maladministration in South Africa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 16-10-2024 22:03 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 22:03 IST
Koko Mashigo, Integrity Commissioner at the Gauteng Provincial Legislature, welcomed the signing of the MoU, stating that it sets the stage for a fruitful collaboration. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and the Gauteng Provincial Legislature’s Integrity Commission have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance governance, ethics, and integrity through collaborative oversight and joint initiatives. The partnership aims to create a stronger ethical framework within the public sector and tackle corruption and maladministration in South Africa.

The SIU announced that the agreement involves a range of collaborative activities, including responding to public complaints, sharing reports, exchanging governance-related information, and conducting joint projects. The two entities will also engage in roundtable discussions and refer complaints between themselves, while specific strategies will be developed through additional project-based agreements.

A key aspect of the partnership will be the establishment of a monitoring and implementation committee that will conduct quarterly assessments to track progress and ensure accountability.

Koko Mashigo, Integrity Commissioner at the Gauteng Provincial Legislature, welcomed the signing of the MoU, stating that it sets the stage for a fruitful collaboration. "This partnership is based on mutual respect, trust, and a shared vision to ensure that the institutions we represent, along with all levels of government, adhere to the highest standards of ethical behavior. By combining our resources and leveraging our skills, we are set to make a significant impact."

The collaboration aims to address issues such as corruption, maladministration, and unethical practices within the public sector by pooling the expertise and capabilities of both the SIU and the Integrity Commission.

SIU Head Advocate Andy Mothibi emphasized the significance of the agreement, stating that it represents a new chapter in the public sector’s efforts to promote integrity. “We are not just signing a document. We are cementing a promise to ourselves and the public, a promise to innovate and create value beyond our individual capabilities,” Mothibi said.

He added that the partnership is a critical step in strengthening oversight and ensuring that governance in Gauteng aligns with national efforts to eradicate corruption. Mothibi reiterated that the MoU would help both organizations make substantial progress in fighting corruption, maladministration, and unethical practices across South Africa's public institutions.

This collaboration underscores the commitment of the SIU and the Gauteng Legislature to maintaining high standards of integrity and governance, setting a precedent for future initiatives aimed at improving ethical conduct within the country’s public sector. The SIU and Integrity Commission are expected to deliver a more cohesive and effective response to ethical violations and public sector misconduct through this landmark agreement.

