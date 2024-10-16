Kumuram Bheem District Convicts 16 in 2020 Murder Case

A court in Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district has handed down life sentences to 16 people for the 2020 murder of a 45-year-old man. The case concluded with the Principal District and Sessions Judge finding the defendants guilty under murder charges and related sections of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the prosecution, the crime was incited by a dispute involving the primary accused's romantic interest in the victim's daughter, leading to a deadly confrontation. The accused devised a plan to kill the girl's father when their advances were rebuffed.

On August 19, 2020, the group assembled near the victim's home, where violence erupted. An attack on the man's family resulted in his death and injuries to others. The court has imposed fines amounting to Rs 1.49 lakh on the perpetrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)