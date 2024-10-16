Left Menu

Tragic Family Drama: Stepmother Allegedly Murders Stepson in Odisha

A 20-year-old woman in Odisha's Sundargarh district is accused of murdering her five-year-old stepson by throwing him into a well. Driven by jealousy over her husband's affection towards the boy, she allegedly tied a stone to him. The crime was uncovered after a police investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rourkela | Updated: 16-10-2024 22:47 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 22:47 IST
Tragic Family Drama: Stepmother Allegedly Murders Stepson in Odisha
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident in Odisha's Sundargarh district, a 20-year-old woman has been accused of killing her five-year-old stepson by throwing him into a well, local police revealed on Wednesday.

The tragic event reportedly stemmed from the woman's jealousy over her husband's affection for the boy. Police investigations unveiled that the woman blindfolded the child, tied his hands, and attached a heavy stone before committing the act on October 11.

Initially, the child's father filed a missing report, but suspicions arose when the child was last seen with his stepmother. The subsequent recovery of the body confirmed foul play, leading to the woman's arrest. She has since been remanded to judicial custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024