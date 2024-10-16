Tragic Family Drama: Stepmother Allegedly Murders Stepson in Odisha
A 20-year-old woman in Odisha's Sundargarh district is accused of murdering her five-year-old stepson by throwing him into a well. Driven by jealousy over her husband's affection towards the boy, she allegedly tied a stone to him. The crime was uncovered after a police investigation.
In a shocking incident in Odisha's Sundargarh district, a 20-year-old woman has been accused of killing her five-year-old stepson by throwing him into a well, local police revealed on Wednesday.
The tragic event reportedly stemmed from the woman's jealousy over her husband's affection for the boy. Police investigations unveiled that the woman blindfolded the child, tied his hands, and attached a heavy stone before committing the act on October 11.
Initially, the child's father filed a missing report, but suspicions arose when the child was last seen with his stepmother. The subsequent recovery of the body confirmed foul play, leading to the woman's arrest. She has since been remanded to judicial custody.
(With inputs from agencies.)
