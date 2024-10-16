From YouTube Tutorials to Real-Life Tragedy: The Murder of Baba Siddique

The murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique has revealed a disturbing trend: individuals learning deadly skills online. Police have disclosed that the alleged shooters, arrested in connection with the crime, trained themselves on firearms by watching YouTube videos.

The incident occurred on October 12, when Siddique was gunned down outside his son's office. Maharashtra police have apprehended four suspects, including shooters from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Investigations have unearthed connections to a broader criminal syndicate, raising concerns over the reach of online educational content.

The investigation highlights the growing issue of accessing illicit skills through the internet. Among the arrested is Shubham Lonkar, linked to previous shootings, who had been in contact with gang networks. The accused used social media apps like Snapchat and Instagram to avoid detection, complicating law enforcement efforts.

