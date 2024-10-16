Israel's Humanitarian Aid Strategy for Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened an emergency meeting on Wednesday, discussing plans to expand humanitarian aid to Gaza, according to three participating officials. An increase in aid is expected soon.

No immediate comment came from Netanyahu's spokesperson, but a fourth Israeli official noted that the security cabinet is slated for further discussions on Sunday. The news, initially reported by Israel's Channel 13, also highlights U.S. pressure on Israel to enhance Gaza's humanitarian situation within the next 30 days to avoid potential cuts in U.S. military aid.

The U.N. has criticized longstanding obstacles in delivering aid to Gaza, attributing delays to Israeli restrictions and local lawlessness. Notably, no food entered northern Gaza from Oct. 2 to Oct. 15. Despite these challenges, Israel announced the entry of 50 aid trucks into northern Gaza, carrying essential supplies provided by Jordan.

