Israel's Humanitarian Aid Strategy for Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held an emergency meeting to discuss increasing humanitarian aid to Gaza. The U.S. has urged Israel to improve the situation within 30 days or face military aid restrictions. The U.N. reports challenges in aid distribution due to Israeli and Gaza conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 23:30 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 23:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened an emergency meeting on Wednesday, discussing plans to expand humanitarian aid to Gaza, according to three participating officials. An increase in aid is expected soon.

No immediate comment came from Netanyahu's spokesperson, but a fourth Israeli official noted that the security cabinet is slated for further discussions on Sunday. The news, initially reported by Israel's Channel 13, also highlights U.S. pressure on Israel to enhance Gaza's humanitarian situation within the next 30 days to avoid potential cuts in U.S. military aid.

The U.N. has criticized longstanding obstacles in delivering aid to Gaza, attributing delays to Israeli restrictions and local lawlessness. Notably, no food entered northern Gaza from Oct. 2 to Oct. 15. Despite these challenges, Israel announced the entry of 50 aid trucks into northern Gaza, carrying essential supplies provided by Jordan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

