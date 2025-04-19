Left Menu

Tanzania Opposition Leader's Disappearance Sparks Controversy

Tanzania's main opposition party CHADEMA is unable to locate its leader Tundu Lissu following his arrest on treason charges. Authorities deny moving Lissu from his detention in Dar es Salaam. The case raises concerns about President Samia Suluhu Hassan's human rights record amid growing criticism from activists.

Tundu Lissu

The main opposition party in Tanzania, CHADEMA, announced Friday they are unable to determine the whereabouts of their leader, Tundu Lissu, after his arrest on treason charges last week.

Senior officials of CHADEMA, along with Lissu's legal team and family members, reported futile attempts on Friday to gain access to him at a jail in the capital, Dar es Salaam. Since April 9, Lissu has been detained there. The party released a statement demanding that the Prisons Service and any relevant government bodies disclose Lissu's location.

However, the Prisons Service refuted claims that Lissu was transferred. Spokesperson Elizabeth Mbezi stated that such reports are misleading and confirmed that Lissu remains safely detained at Keko Prison in alignment with national laws.

Lissu, the second-place finisher in the 2020 presidential election, faces treason charges after allegedly inciting public rebellion and calling for election disruption in a speech. The charges intensify scrutiny on President Samia Suluhu Hassan's human rights record as she seeks reelection. Previously, she was lauded for easing restrictions on political opposers.

Nonetheless, her administration has encountered escalating criticism over alleged rights violations, including unexplained detentions and fatalities of political rivals. Hassan has reiterated her government's dedication to human rights, ordering probes into abductions reported last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

