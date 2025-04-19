Tragedy on the Congo River: Boat Crash Death Toll Rises

A tragic accident on the Congo River has claimed the lives of 148 people, with more than 100 missing, as local officials reported on Friday. The incident occurred when a boat caught fire and capsized earlier in the week.

The vessel, transporting nearly 400 passengers, was en route from the port of Matankumu to Bolomba territory. Rescue efforts, initiated on Wednesday, were aided by the Red Cross and local authorities, resulting in dozens of survivors, many of whom suffered severe burns.

Equateur province's Sen Jean-Paul Boketsu Bofili stated that more than 150 survivors are in urgent need of humanitarian support. The frequency of such tragedies highlights issues with late-night travel and overcrowding, exacerbated by challenges in enforcing maritime regulations.

