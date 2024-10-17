Left Menu

U.S. Halts DJI Drone Imports Citing Forced Labor Concerns

The U.S. government has stopped imports of certain DJI drones, citing the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act. DJI claims no forced labor is used in its production, but U.S. Customs is holding shipments. DJI is actively providing documentation to prove compliance with the law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-10-2024 02:33 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 02:33 IST
U.S. Halts DJI Drone Imports Citing Forced Labor Concerns
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. government has taken action to halt the import of certain DJI drones, as disclosed in a communication to Reuters by the Chinese drone manufacturer. The letter indicates that U.S. Customs and Border Protection is withholding these imports under the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act.

DJI has asserted that its manufacturing process does not involve forced labor at any stage. However, the company noted that the law grants authorities the prerogative to withhold goods without needing proof.

In response, DJI is actively engaging with Customs, supplying necessary documentation to demonstrate compliance with the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024