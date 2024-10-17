U.S. Halts DJI Drone Imports Citing Forced Labor Concerns

The U.S. government has taken action to halt the import of certain DJI drones, as disclosed in a communication to Reuters by the Chinese drone manufacturer. The letter indicates that U.S. Customs and Border Protection is withholding these imports under the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act.

DJI has asserted that its manufacturing process does not involve forced labor at any stage. However, the company noted that the law grants authorities the prerogative to withhold goods without needing proof.

In response, DJI is actively engaging with Customs, supplying necessary documentation to demonstrate compliance with the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act.

