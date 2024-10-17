Australian Dollar Climbs Amid Global Economic Jitters

The Australian dollar saw a boost on Thursday, driven by an unexpected surge in employment data, pushing the currency up by 0.29% to $0.6685.

Meanwhile, China's press briefing on property sector measures failed to spark excitement, resulting in an onshore yuan decrease of 0.06% to 7.1234 per dollar.

The U.S. dollar remained robust, gaining support from economic data and election prospects, with market anticipation high regarding Fed rate adjustments amid possible Trump election outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)