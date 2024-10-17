Left Menu

Australian Dollar Climbs Amid Global Economic Jitters

The Australian dollar rose on Thursday following strong employment data, as the onshore yuan dipped after unremarkable measures in China's real estate sector. The dollar remained strong with potential political impacts and economic data supporting its stability, while the New Zealand dollar held steady.

Updated: 17-10-2024 09:38 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 09:38 IST
The Australian dollar saw a boost on Thursday, driven by an unexpected surge in employment data, pushing the currency up by 0.29% to $0.6685.

Meanwhile, China's press briefing on property sector measures failed to spark excitement, resulting in an onshore yuan decrease of 0.06% to 7.1234 per dollar.

The U.S. dollar remained robust, gaining support from economic data and election prospects, with market anticipation high regarding Fed rate adjustments amid possible Trump election outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

