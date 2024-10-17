Left Menu

Justice Sanjiv Khanna Set to Become India's 51st Chief Justice

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud has recommended Justice Sanjiv Khanna as his successor. Justice Khanna is expected to assume the role of the 51st Chief Justice of India on November 11, 2023, following a longstanding career marked by significant judgments including the validation of EVMs and support for the abrogation of Article 370.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2024 10:44 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 10:44 IST
Justice Sanjiv Khanna Set to Become India's 51st Chief Justice
Justice Sanjiv Khanna
  • Country:
  • India

Justice DY Chandrachud, the current Chief Justice of India, has initiated the process for his successor's appointment by recommending Justice Sanjiv Khanna, the senior-most Supreme Court judge, to the Centre.

Sources indicate that CJI Chandrachud officially conveyed his recommendation through a letter to Justice Khanna, who is expected to assume office as India's 51st Chief Justice on November 11, 2023. Serving as a Supreme Court judge since January 18, 2019, Justice Khanna will retire on May 13, 2025, marking a tenure of just over six months.

Justice Khanna's distinguished career includes notable decisions such as the endorsement of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in elections for their security and the unconstitutionality of the electoral bond scheme for political party funding. Additionally, he was part of the bench that upheld the 2019 revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Tools as Lifelines: Exploring the Impact of Remote Work on Pandemic-Resilient Firms

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024