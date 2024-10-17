Justice Sanjiv Khanna Set to Become India's 51st Chief Justice
Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud has recommended Justice Sanjiv Khanna as his successor. Justice Khanna is expected to assume the role of the 51st Chief Justice of India on November 11, 2023, following a longstanding career marked by significant judgments including the validation of EVMs and support for the abrogation of Article 370.
- Country:
- India
Justice DY Chandrachud, the current Chief Justice of India, has initiated the process for his successor's appointment by recommending Justice Sanjiv Khanna, the senior-most Supreme Court judge, to the Centre.
Sources indicate that CJI Chandrachud officially conveyed his recommendation through a letter to Justice Khanna, who is expected to assume office as India's 51st Chief Justice on November 11, 2023. Serving as a Supreme Court judge since January 18, 2019, Justice Khanna will retire on May 13, 2025, marking a tenure of just over six months.
Justice Khanna's distinguished career includes notable decisions such as the endorsement of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in elections for their security and the unconstitutionality of the electoral bond scheme for political party funding. Additionally, he was part of the bench that upheld the 2019 revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Historic Voter Turnout Marks First J&K Polls Post-Article 370
Historic Electoral Battle in Jammu and Kashmir: First Government Post-Article 370
High Stakes in Jammu and Kashmir: First Government Post Article 370 to be Decided
Congress decides to set up technical team to look into complaints, discrepancies in EVMs as alleged by party candidates in Haryana.
Discrepancies in EVMs alleged in 20 assembly seats, complaints from 7 submitted to EC: Cong leader Pawan Khera.