Justice Sanjiv Khanna Set to Become India's 51st Chief Justice

Justice DY Chandrachud, the current Chief Justice of India, has initiated the process for his successor's appointment by recommending Justice Sanjiv Khanna, the senior-most Supreme Court judge, to the Centre.

Sources indicate that CJI Chandrachud officially conveyed his recommendation through a letter to Justice Khanna, who is expected to assume office as India's 51st Chief Justice on November 11, 2023. Serving as a Supreme Court judge since January 18, 2019, Justice Khanna will retire on May 13, 2025, marking a tenure of just over six months.

Justice Khanna's distinguished career includes notable decisions such as the endorsement of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in elections for their security and the unconstitutionality of the electoral bond scheme for political party funding. Additionally, he was part of the bench that upheld the 2019 revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370.

(With inputs from agencies.)