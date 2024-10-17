Left Menu

Escalation in Lebanon: Israeli Airstrike Targets Municipal Headquarters

An Israeli airstrike on south Lebanon's municipal headquarters killed 16, including the mayor, marking the largest attack on a Lebanese state building in the ongoing conflict. The strike raises concerns of Israel expanding its campaign from Hezbollah to the Lebanese state amid regional geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 11:07 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 11:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant escalation of tensions, an Israeli airstrike on Wednesday targeted the municipal headquarters in south Lebanon, resulting in the deaths of 16 individuals, including the town's mayor. This marks the most substantial attack on an official Lebanese state building since the commencement of Israel's military campaign.

Lebanese officials condemned the strike, citing it as evidence of Israel broadening its assault on Hezbollah to target the Lebanese government itself. Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati indicated the council meeting was aimed at supporting those displaced by the conflict.

As regional tensions simmer, fears of a broader conflict grow, with recent Iranian missile attacks prompting Israeli retaliations and U.S. strikes on Houthi-linked targets in Yemen. Meanwhile, humanitarian efforts face severe disruptions, exacerbating the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

