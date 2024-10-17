Mizoram Congress Vows to Shift Sinlung Hills Council HQ to Sakawrdai
The Mizoram Congress plans to move the Sinlung Hills Council headquarters to Sakawrdai village if successful in the local body elections. Party president Lal Thanzara emphasizes the utilization of resources for development. Elections on November 5 will see a contest between Congress, ZPM-HPC, MNF, and independent candidates.
The Mizoram Congress announced plans to relocate the Sinlung Hills Council (SHC) headquarters to Sakawrdai village should they win the upcoming local body elections on November 5.
Lal Thanzara, state Congress president, vowed to employ all available resources for the council's development if elected. The SHC was established following a peace accord in 2018.
The local elections feature a contest among Congress, ZPM-HPC, MNF, independents, and the BJP. With 23,789 voters set to decide the outcome, candidates vie for the critical 12-seat council jurisdiction.
