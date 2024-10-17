Left Menu

Mizoram Congress Vows to Shift Sinlung Hills Council HQ to Sakawrdai

The Mizoram Congress plans to move the Sinlung Hills Council headquarters to Sakawrdai village if successful in the local body elections. Party president Lal Thanzara emphasizes the utilization of resources for development. Elections on November 5 will see a contest between Congress, ZPM-HPC, MNF, and independent candidates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 17-10-2024 11:35 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 11:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Mizoram Congress announced plans to relocate the Sinlung Hills Council (SHC) headquarters to Sakawrdai village should they win the upcoming local body elections on November 5.

Lal Thanzara, state Congress president, vowed to employ all available resources for the council's development if elected. The SHC was established following a peace accord in 2018.

The local elections feature a contest among Congress, ZPM-HPC, MNF, independents, and the BJP. With 23,789 voters set to decide the outcome, candidates vie for the critical 12-seat council jurisdiction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

