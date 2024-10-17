Arrest Warrants for Sheikh Hasina: A Legal Storm in Bangladesh

In a significant development, Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal has issued arrest warrants for former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and 45 other individuals, including key members of the Awami League. These are in connection with alleged crimes against humanity during a recent mass student movement.

Justice Md Golam Mortuza Majumdar, chairing the tribunal, announced the decision following petitions from the prosecution, led by Chief Prosecutor Muhammad Tajul Islam. The tribunal has directed that Hasina and the others be apprehended and brought before the court by November 18.

This move follows the interim government's announcement in August of prosecuting those responsible for violence during the protests. The demonstrations, which revolved around a contentious quota system for government jobs, resulted in over 230 deaths, escalating the total fatalities above 600 since mid-July.

