Left Menu

ICC Re-evaluates Jurisdiction over Israeli Leaders' Arrest Warrants

The International Criminal Court's appeals judges have ordered a reconsideration of Israel's objections to arrest warrants issued against Israeli leaders. The original ruling failed to fully address Israel's jurisdictional challenges, prompting a remand to the Pre-Trial Chamber for further review.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amsterdam | Updated: 24-04-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 23:19 IST
ICC Re-evaluates Jurisdiction over Israeli Leaders' Arrest Warrants
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

In a significant development, the International Criminal Court's appeals judges have directed a lower panel to reexamine Israel's objections regarding the court's jurisdiction over arrest warrants for Israeli leaders issued last year. The appeals chamber highlighted that the initial court had not adequately considered Israel's challenges to its jurisdiction and the legal basis for the arrest warrants against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant in relation to the Gaza war.

The Pre-Trial Chamber initially deemed Israel's challenges as premature. However, the appeals judges identified this as an 'error of law,' emphasizing that Israel's argument of entitlement to contest jurisdiction was insufficiently addressed. This has prompted the appeals chamber to reverse the prior decision and mandate the Pre-Trial Chamber to reevaluate the substance of Israel's legal objections.

The ICC Prosecutor's office has stated they are currently reviewing the new ruling and have refrained from further comment. Meanwhile, both Israeli and Palestinian representatives have rejected accusations of war crimes, criticizing ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan's issuing of warrants for purported war crimes and crimes against humanity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025