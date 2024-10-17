Left Menu

Russia Claims Control of Maksymilianivka in Donetsk Region

Russia's Defence Ministry announced that its troops have seized the village of Maksymilianivka in the Donetsk region of Ukraine. The report was published by the Russian state news agency RIA. However, Reuters has not independently verified this development on the battlefield.

Updated: 17-10-2024 14:41 IST
In a significant battlefield development, Russia's Defence Ministry declared on Thursday that its military forces have taken control of the village of Maksymilianivka, located in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. This announcement came through the Russian state-run news agency RIA.

Efforts to independently verify this claim remain inconclusive as Reuters has yet to confirm the report from its sources. The statement reflects the ongoing military engagements in the region.

Maksymilianivka's strategic significance in the conflict underscores the high-stakes environment in eastern Ukraine, where territorial control continues to shift amid the ongoing hostilities.

