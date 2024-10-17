Left Menu

Campus Turmoil: Unrest in Pakistan Over Alleged On-Campus Rape

Protests erupted across Pakistan following reports of an alleged on-campus rape in Lahore. Students ransacked a college building, prompting police to respond with tear gas. Arrests were made amid tensions and misinformation on social media. Authorities denied the incident, highlighting the country's complex social attitudes towards sexual violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 17-10-2024 15:59 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 15:32 IST
Campus Turmoil: Unrest in Pakistan Over Alleged On-Campus Rape
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Violence unfolded in Pakistan as student protesters clashed with police over an alleged on-campus rape in Lahore. The unrest spread to multiple cities, with tensions ignited by viral reports on social media.

In Rawalpindi, students set furniture ablaze and disrupted traffic, resulting in police using tear gas and batons to quell the uprising. The demonstrations led to 150 arrests on charges of disturbing the peace, according to police spokesperson Mohammad Afzal.

Controversy deepened as authorities, including the provincial chief minister and the alleged victim's family, denied the incident. The protests highlight a broader issue of underreported sexual violence in Pakistan due to societal stigma.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024