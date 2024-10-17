Campus Turmoil: Unrest in Pakistan Over Alleged On-Campus Rape
Protests erupted across Pakistan following reports of an alleged on-campus rape in Lahore. Students ransacked a college building, prompting police to respond with tear gas. Arrests were made amid tensions and misinformation on social media. Authorities denied the incident, highlighting the country's complex social attitudes towards sexual violence.
Violence unfolded in Pakistan as student protesters clashed with police over an alleged on-campus rape in Lahore. The unrest spread to multiple cities, with tensions ignited by viral reports on social media.
In Rawalpindi, students set furniture ablaze and disrupted traffic, resulting in police using tear gas and batons to quell the uprising. The demonstrations led to 150 arrests on charges of disturbing the peace, according to police spokesperson Mohammad Afzal.
Controversy deepened as authorities, including the provincial chief minister and the alleged victim's family, denied the incident. The protests highlight a broader issue of underreported sexual violence in Pakistan due to societal stigma.
(With inputs from agencies.)
