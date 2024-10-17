Visa Bribery Scandal: Karti Chidambaram and Associates Charged

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has formally charged Congress MP Karti Chidambaram along with several associates in an alleged visa bribery operation that facilitated Chinese nationals for a major power company back in 2011. Officials have confirmed that this filing marks the culmination of a two-year probe.

In its comprehensive charge sheet, the CBI outlined the roles of Karti Chidambaram and his alleged associate S Bhaskararaman, alongside companies such as Talawandi Sabo Power Ltd (TSPL) and Bell Tools, who are accused of collaborating in a bribery scheme during a time his father P Chidambaram served as India's home minister.

The investigation has unveiled a pattern of alleged misconduct, involving criminal conspiracy, cheating, and forgery under pertinent Indian laws. This development raises potential implications for governance standards within the power sector, drawing public attention to the scrutiny of visa processes in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)