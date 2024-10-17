Moldovan police have announced the discovery of a scheme that involved sending individuals to Russia for training on participating in protests and stirring civil unrest within Moldova.

The police linked this operation to a group associated with the fugitive pro-Kremlin businessman, Ilan Shor. Authorities provided these revelations at a recent news briefing, highlighting the increasing geopolitical tensions in the region.

With a focus on destabilizing Moldova, this scheme underscores the challenges faced by the nation in maintaining domestic stability amid external influences.

