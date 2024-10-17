Left Menu

Moldovan Unrest Training Exposed

Moldovan police revealed a scheme where individuals are sent to Russia for training in protests, directed by associates of fugitive pro-Kremlin businessman Ilan Shor. The plan is to create civil unrest within Moldova. Authorities shared details of the discovery during a news briefing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 16:40 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 16:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Moldovan police have announced the discovery of a scheme that involved sending individuals to Russia for training on participating in protests and stirring civil unrest within Moldova.

The police linked this operation to a group associated with the fugitive pro-Kremlin businessman, Ilan Shor. Authorities provided these revelations at a recent news briefing, highlighting the increasing geopolitical tensions in the region.

With a focus on destabilizing Moldova, this scheme underscores the challenges faced by the nation in maintaining domestic stability amid external influences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

