eThekwini Metro Police Boost Fleet with 146 New Vehicles to Enhance Crime Prevention

In a significant move to enhance crime prevention and ensure increased police presence, the eThekwini Metro Police in KwaZulu-Natal has added 146 new vehicles to its fleet. This procurement comes as part of broader efforts to improve security ahead of the festive season and follows the city's recent announcement of its Smart Policing System, aimed at expediting crime reporting and response times.

The new fleet comprises 50 Volkswagen (VW) Golf GTIs, 29 Ford Rangers, 30 Isuzu bakkies, and 37 VW Polos, providing the police force with a diverse range of vehicles tailored to different operational needs.

Speaking on the latest development, Metro Police spokesperson Colonel Boysie Zungu praised the eThekwini Council for its support in approving the acquisition, reinforcing the Metro Police’s mission of ensuring a safer environment for residents, businesses, and visitors.

“These new vehicles will significantly bolster our patrol capabilities, especially as we prepare for the upcoming festive season when we expect an influx of tourists,” said Zungu. He added that additional crime prevention strategies would be rolled out soon to maintain public safety during this busy period.

The Smart Policing System, which will work in tandem with the enhanced fleet, is expected to modernize crime reporting by utilizing real-time data, surveillance technologies, and advanced communication systems to improve police responsiveness.

This upgrade forms part of eThekwini Metro's broader crime-fighting strategy, which includes not only new equipment but also collaborations with community safety organizations and enhanced training for officers, ensuring that the Metro Police can meet the growing demands of an urbanized and bustling municipality.

The vehicle procurement and future crime prevention measures underscore the city’s commitment to public safety as it prepares to welcome thousands of holidaymakers during the festive season.