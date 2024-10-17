Gym owner murder: Second shooter arrested after encounter in Mathura

In a joint operation, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh police arrested a sharpshooter, wanted for the murder of a gym owner in the national capital, following a brief encounter in Mathura in the early hours of Thursday, officials said.

Yogesh alias Raju, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Badaun, worked for Lawrence Bishnoi and Hashim Baba gangs, according to police.

Raju's associate Madhur alias Ayaan was arrested by the Delhi Police's Special Cell on October 12.

Raju and Madhur allegedly shot dead 35-year-old Nadir Shah outside his gym in Delhi's Greater Kailash-I on September 12.

A Delhi Police's Special Cell team received a tip-off about Raju's movement in Mathura and a trap was laid along with the local police. He was seen travelling on a motorcycle on the Agra-Mathura highway service road near Baad railway station around 4 am, an officer said.

''On seeing the police team, Raju opened fire. He fired three rounds while the police team fired two in self-defence,'' he said.

Raju sustained a gunshot injury in his left leg and has been admitted to the hospital, he added.

A .32 bore pistol with seven live cartridges, three empty shells and a motorcycle without a number plate were recovered from the spot, police said.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police (Mathura City) Arvind Kumar said Yogesh Kumar (26), a resident of Badaun district, was held around 4:45 am.

''He was on a motorcycle when police asked him to surrender. He started firing at the police team. In the retaliatory firing, he was shot in the leg and caught,'' the SP said.

A case has been registered against him at Refinery police station in Mathura under Section 109 (attempt to murder) and Section 317 (possession of stolen property) of the BNS and under provisions of the Arms Act.

The Mathura SP said more than half a dozen criminal cases including that of murder and death threats, are registered against him in districts like Badaun and Kasganj of Uttar Pradesh, besides Delhi.

