Supreme Court Upholds Controversial Citizenship Provision in Assam

The Supreme Court has reaffirmed the constitutional validity of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act, 1955, a controversial provision linked to the 1985 Assam Accord. This section allows citizenship for immigrants who entered Assam before March 25, 1971, addressing mass migration concerns.

Critics argue this provision unfairly targets Assam, altering its demographic landscape. Petitioners requested a 1951 cutoff for deportation, asserting bias and arbitrariness in the law. Nonetheless, the Court upheld the March 25, 1971 cutoff for citizenship.

While the All Assam Students Union praised the verdict, others like Matiur Rahman expressed disappointment, fearing Assam could become a 'dumping ground' for immigrants. Official responses acknowledge the complex impact of migration on Assam's resources, demographics, and job markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)