Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds Controversial Citizenship Provision in Assam

The Supreme Court has upheld Section 6A of the Citizenship Act, which provides a mechanism for granting citizenship to immigrants in Assam under the 1985 Assam Accord. The decision has drawn mixed reactions, with some fearing demographic changes and others viewing it as validation of the Accord's terms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2024 18:22 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 18:22 IST
Supreme Court Upholds Controversial Citizenship Provision in Assam
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has reaffirmed the constitutional validity of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act, 1955, a controversial provision linked to the 1985 Assam Accord. This section allows citizenship for immigrants who entered Assam before March 25, 1971, addressing mass migration concerns.

Critics argue this provision unfairly targets Assam, altering its demographic landscape. Petitioners requested a 1951 cutoff for deportation, asserting bias and arbitrariness in the law. Nonetheless, the Court upheld the March 25, 1971 cutoff for citizenship.

While the All Assam Students Union praised the verdict, others like Matiur Rahman expressed disappointment, fearing Assam could become a 'dumping ground' for immigrants. Official responses acknowledge the complex impact of migration on Assam's resources, demographics, and job markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024