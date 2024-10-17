Supreme Court Validates Assam Accord, A Historic Win Amid Immigration Debate

The Supreme Court has upheld the 1971 cut-off date established in the Assam Accord, reaffirming its constitutional validity. This decision by a five-judge Constitution Bench, led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, is being celebrated as a validation of the historic agreement that aimed to resolve illegal migration issues in Assam.

While the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) and opposition parties view the verdict as a vindication of the Assam movement, the Assam Sanmilita Mahasangha (ASM), the original petitioner, has expressed disappointment. They argue the ruling could increase the influx of illegal immigrants, threatening the rights of indigenous people.

Political reactions are divided, with the ruling BJP calling for caution to protect indigenous interests and Opposition Congress emphasizing responsibility towards the Accord's implementation. The verdict intensifies focus on Assam's immigration challenges and the ongoing debate over nationalism and regional identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)