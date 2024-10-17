Left Menu

Supreme Court Validates Assam Accord, A Historic Win Amid Immigration Debate

The Supreme Court upheld the Assam Accord's 1971 cut-off date for detecting illegal immigrants, reinforcing its legality and historical significance. While the All Assam Students' Union hailed the verdict, the Assam Sanmilita Mahasangha criticized it. The decision underscores ongoing tension over immigration policies in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 17-10-2024 18:22 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 18:22 IST
Supreme Court Validates Assam Accord, A Historic Win Amid Immigration Debate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has upheld the 1971 cut-off date established in the Assam Accord, reaffirming its constitutional validity. This decision by a five-judge Constitution Bench, led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, is being celebrated as a validation of the historic agreement that aimed to resolve illegal migration issues in Assam.

While the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) and opposition parties view the verdict as a vindication of the Assam movement, the Assam Sanmilita Mahasangha (ASM), the original petitioner, has expressed disappointment. They argue the ruling could increase the influx of illegal immigrants, threatening the rights of indigenous people.

Political reactions are divided, with the ruling BJP calling for caution to protect indigenous interests and Opposition Congress emphasizing responsibility towards the Accord's implementation. The verdict intensifies focus on Assam's immigration challenges and the ongoing debate over nationalism and regional identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024