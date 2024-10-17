Gaza's Hunger Crisis: The Struggle for Survival Amid Conflict

According to a report by international hunger crisis experts released on Thursday, the Gaza Strip continues to teeter on the brink of famine more than a year into the Israel-Hamas war. Although the number in dire hunger has recently decreased, the threat of famine remains substantial.

Recent weeks witnessed renewed Israeli military operations in Gaza, marked by the suspension of food shipments to the northern third of the region. Despite resumption, humanitarian efforts are facing restrictions and complications, exacerbating the crisis as winter approaches.

The United States has warned Israel of possible military aid cuts unless humanitarian aid is intensified. With nearly 86% of Gaza's population facing crisis-level hunger, experts predict conditions may worsen rapidly in the coming months if aid deliveries do not improve.

