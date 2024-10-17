Left Menu

Gaza's Hunger Crisis: The Struggle for Survival Amid Conflict

The Gaza Strip faces famine risks amid the Israel-Hamas war, with over 86% of residents experiencing severe hunger. Despite a decrease in the most extreme cases, the situation could worsen due to aid delays, harsh winter, and inadequate relief efforts. International warnings urge for increased humanitarian aid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 17-10-2024 18:23 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 18:23 IST
Gaza's Hunger Crisis: The Struggle for Survival Amid Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

According to a report by international hunger crisis experts released on Thursday, the Gaza Strip continues to teeter on the brink of famine more than a year into the Israel-Hamas war. Although the number in dire hunger has recently decreased, the threat of famine remains substantial.

Recent weeks witnessed renewed Israeli military operations in Gaza, marked by the suspension of food shipments to the northern third of the region. Despite resumption, humanitarian efforts are facing restrictions and complications, exacerbating the crisis as winter approaches.

The United States has warned Israel of possible military aid cuts unless humanitarian aid is intensified. With nearly 86% of Gaza's population facing crisis-level hunger, experts predict conditions may worsen rapidly in the coming months if aid deliveries do not improve.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024