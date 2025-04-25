UN Agencies Face Deep Workforce Cuts Amid Funding Shortfalls
The UN food and refugee agencies are planning significant workforce reductions due to unprecedented funding cuts, affecting up to 30% of staff. Major donors, including the U.S., have shifted funding priorities toward defense. This financial strain may force the closure of some country offices.
The United Nations agencies responsible for food and refugee aid are on the brink of deep workforce reductions due to severe financial shortages. Internal memos obtained by Reuters indicate that these cuts could affect up to 6,000 jobs, representing a 30% reduction in the workforce at the World Food Programme (WFP).
Stephen Omollo, WFP director, cited an 'unprecedented funding environment' as the driving factor behind the grim outlook, with donor funding predicted to drop by 40% against last year's figures. Similarly, Filippo Grandi of the UN refugee agency announced plans to halve senior positions, and close some country offices.
The funding crisis stems from major donors, including the United States during the Trump administration, shifting their financial commitments towards defense, leaving humanitarian efforts in jeopardy. Agencies are now exploring further downsizing efforts as a result.
(With inputs from agencies.)
