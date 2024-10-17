High Court Verdict Pending in Jharkhand Assembly Speaker Election Dispute

The Jharkhand High Court has reserved its order on an election petition questioning the membership of Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto. Rival candidate Santosh Hembram filed the petition, alleging misconduct during the 2019 assembly elections.

Mahto secured a win by 3,520 votes against BJP's Satyanand Jha in 2019, while Hembram gathered 1,769 votes as an independent. Hembram accuses Mahto of breaching the Model Code of Conduct and making defamatory statements that contributed to his defeat.

Hembram, who claims his complaints to the returning officer were ignored, presented three witnesses in court to support his allegations. Mahto, refuting the claims, produced 12 witnesses in his defense, challenging Hembram's effort to annul his Assembly membership.

(With inputs from agencies.)