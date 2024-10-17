Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds Section 6A of Citizenship Act

The BJP celebrated the Supreme Court's historic decision to uphold the constitutional validity of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act. The ruling addresses illegal immigration in Assam, providing citizenship to immigrants who arrived between 1966 and 1971 under certain conditions, and tagging post-1971 immigrants as illegal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2024 19:26 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 19:26 IST
Supreme Court Upholds Section 6A of Citizenship Act
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP has lauded the Supreme Court's ruling on Thursday, terming it a 'historic' affirmation of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act's constitutional validity. This decision, a majority verdict by a five-judge Constitution bench, permits Indian citizenship for immigrants arriving in Assam between January 1, 1966, to March 25, 1971.

'Today, the Supreme Court has delivered a very historic verdict on the constitutional validity of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act. We welcome this judgment,' stated Senior BJP leader and ex-Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. He clarified that Assam residents who entered by 1966 are citizens, while those arriving between 1966 and 1971 must comply with specified rules, and post-1971 entrants are considered illegal immigrants.

Highlighting the importance of this ruling as a vindication for the people of Assam concerning illegal immigration, Prasad issued a call for action against such immigration while launching an attack on the Congress for engaging in vote bank politics, reminding them of their role in the original inclusion of Section 6A during the Assam Accord under Rajiv Gandhi's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024